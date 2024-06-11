Joliet Township Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping

Sheriff Mike Kelley is pleased to announce the arrest of Eric A. Fleming Jr, age 20, of Joliet Township for the offenses of attempted kidnapping, attempted child abduction, and battery.

On 06/11/2024 at approximately 7:55 AM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Luana Road and Dallas Place in Joliet Township for a report of a suspicious person. While responding, deputies were advised that a twelve-year-old girl was standing at a bus stop for the first day of Summer School, when an unknown man approached her, grabbed her, and attempted to remove her from that location.

The victim was able to free herself from the man’s grasp, by slipping out of the hoodie she was wearing. She then ran home to tell her parents regarding what happened. The twelve-year-old described the male to her parents, who then dialed 911. Due to the vivid description given by the victim, deputies were able to quickly locate him in the area walking on foot. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Will County Public Safety Complex for questioning. In addition, deputies located the victim’s hoodie laying on the street near the intersection where this incident occurred.

While in custody, Eric Fleming Jr. made incriminating statements to detectives regarding this incident. Eric Fleming Jr. was later transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility (WCADF) and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

The twelve-year-old girl was unharmed in the incident and she and her family met with members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Social Service Division. She was in good spirits and even met a new friend along the way. The Social Service Division utilized Chase, a comfort dog to help put the girl at ease while the investigation progressed.

Sheriff Mike Kelley had this to say about the incident. “This is every parents worse nightmare. A total stranger coming up to a child and attempting to impose his will on them. This brave twelve-year-old girl went through something very traumatic, was able to free herself from the clutches of a stranger and had the wherewithal to be able to provide an accurate description of the offender to deputies. Because of her, deputies were able to quickly locate the suspect without incident. I could not be prouder of the work done by responding deputies, detectives, and support staff regarding this case.”