Joliet Township Man Struck And Killed By Train

Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 300 block of Patterson Road in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a train.

Upon arrival, members of the Joliet Police Department where already on scene. Members of the Joliet Police Department advised deputies that the Joliet Police Dispatch center had received a call from a BNSF Train Conductor to report that a person had been stuck by a Train. Joliet Fire/EMS had responded to the scene and determined that there were no signs of life to the individual struck by the train.

Crime Scene Investigators with the Will County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to process the crime scene. The Will County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and pronounced 21-year-old Jordan Korn of Joliet Township deceased at 4:12 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th. The investigation is on-going but foul play is not suspected at this time.