Joliet Township receives almost $9 million for asylum seekers

On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced $41.5 million in awards to local governments in the Chicago region that are welcoming asylum seekers. According to the Governor’s website, the city of Joliet received the second largest sum of money, $8.6 million, behind the city of Chicago which received $30.25 million.

However, it turns out that the award was given to Joliet Township not the city of Joliet. When reached for comment a Joliet official told WJOL that this award has nothing to do with the city.

This has nothing to do with the city of Joliet government. If residents have concerns about this issue, they should contact Supervisor Angel Contreras and other Joliet Township officials.

The Governor’s official announcement also asked for increased federal support.

Illinois is a welcoming state, and we have stepped up to aid asylum seekers who have undertaken a dangerous and trying journey to try and build a better life for themselves and their families. Although we will still need significant federal support as this crisis continues, these grants will empower local governments to build out services and supports for new arrivals so we can successfully transition them into our state and give them the opportunity to complete their legal asylum process.

While not an official city of Joliet issue, the matter is expected to be discussed at this week’s city council meeting.