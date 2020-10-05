Joliet Township: SWAT Teams Deploy Distraction Device And Breach Front Door In Barricade
From left, Joseph Asbury-Butler,Miguel Barrios-Zacarias,Ricardo Barrios-Reyes,
Sheriff Kelley would like to announce the recent arrests of Joseph Asbury-Butler (age 22), Ricardo M. Barrios-Reyes (age 26), and Miguel A. Barrios-Zacarias (age 29) for various firearms related offenses.
On 10/03/2020, at approximately 7:03 PM, Will County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Siegmund Avenue in Joliet Township for a report of gunshots fired in the area. Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel observed gunfire damage to a house, and seven spent firearm shell casings. The complainant described the offending vehicle, as a red Mitsubishi or Pontiac vehicle with a loud exhaust.
A Will County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle fitting the description not far from the scene. The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop the vehicle, and the three occupants bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The three subjects were observed by witnesses running through yards and into a residence in the 1300 block of E. Jackson Street in Joliet Township.
Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter on the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspects, whom had barricaded themselves inside. The suspects refused to exit the residence, and the standoff continued for many more hours.
The Will County Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team were sent to the residence in an attempt to resolve the situation in a peaceful manner, while taking the suspects into custody. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, and SWAT personnel developed a plan to bring the barricaded situation to a conclusion. After attempting to make further contact with the occupants to no avail, SWAT personnel deployed a distraction device and breached the front door of the residence. Instructions were given to the occupants to vacant the residence, to which they complied.
The three suspects were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Will County Public Safety Complex, where they spoke to detectives about the incident. All three suspects were charged with Obstructing Justice, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Discharge of a firearm, and Reckless Conduct. In addition, Miguel A. Barrios-Zacarias was wanted on a burglary warrant. All three suspects are currently incarcerated at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and are awaiting a bond hearing.