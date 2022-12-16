Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges

Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The 42-year-old made headlines this year after an effort to have him removed as a trustee. The Will County State’s Attorney’s office had cited Ferrell’s felony record and believe that those convictions make him ineligible for office.

Ferrell remains on the board while the matter is under review. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.