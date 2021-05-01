Joliet Traffic Crash Sends Several to the Hospital
Joliet Police car/md
A crash in Joliet is under investigation after it sent multiple individuals to the hospital. It was on Saturday morning at approximately 1:01am, Officers responded to the area of the 3000 block of Route 6 for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that a van driven by a 22-year-old male (South Carolina) was eastbound on Route 6 approaching Hollywood Boulevard at which time the van veered into the westbound lanes of Route 6 and struck a westbound sedan head on driven by a 27-year-old male (Minooka), causing the sedan to roll over and veer off the roadway.
The drivers of both vehicles were able to exit the vehicle and were transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old male passenger (Romeoville) in the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with life threatening injuries. This passenger was later flown to Loyola Medical Center for further treatment. The driver of the van was preliminarily cited for Improper Lane Usage.