Joliet University Makes Best Colleges Ranking For 11th Consecutive Year

The Princeton Review recently named the University of St. Francis on its 2019 “Best Colleges: Region by Region” list in the Midwestern category. This is the eleventh consecutive year that USF has been named to this national listing.

Listed according to five regional categories (Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International), The Princeton Review’s “2019 Best Colleges: Region by Region” recognizes over 660 colleges and universities that the organization considers both academically outstanding and a valuable collegiate option.

USF President Arvid C. Johnson says, “the University of St. Francis is pleased that its commitment to student success; whether in terms of retention and graduation rates or in terms of in-field job placement, continues to be recognized in national rankings such as these.”

The University of St. Francis, in Joliet, serves 4,100 students nationwide, offering undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, nursing and social work.