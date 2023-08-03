Joliet VA Clinic to host mobile food pantry on August 7

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will host a mobile food pantry on Aug. 7, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the Joliet CBOC parking lot and is open to all community members in need. No proof of military service, residency or income is required.

Participants will receive basic food staples, including dry goods, meat, dairy and fresh produce.

“One person going hungry is still one too many,” said Elizabeth Thrun, licensed clinical social worker for Hines VA and event coordinator. “Many area residents don’t know where their next meal will come from. These are our neighbors, and our clinic wants to help them in their time of need.”

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A volunteer will load pre-packed items into each vehicle as directed by the driver. Donations will also be offered to those without access to a vehicle.

Hines VA’s Joliet CBOC is located at 1201 Eagle Street, Joliet, Illinois, 60432.

The Joliet clinic provided food to 133 households, benefiting 446 people, during its March 2023 mobile food pantry.

The mobile food pantry is in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides Will County residents approximately 1 million meals each month and serves more than 450,000 individuals in the Chicago area. Visit www.SolveHungerToday.org to find additional area food pantries.

The clinic is planning additional food pantries later this year.

Veterans experiencing food, housing or employment insecurity are encouraged to contact Hines VA’s Homeless Program at 708-202-4961.