Joliet Welcomes New Police Officers
September 1, 2022 7:37AM CDT
Joliet Police Departments welcomes newest police officers as they were sworn in Wednesday morning. Congratulations and welcome to Officers Michael Benefiel, Anthony Corrado, Michael Dastych, Kamil Gorski, David Gutierrez, James Koszela, Connor Ludwig, Christopher McClinton, and Leslye Rodriguez-Bencomo.
Interested in working for the Joliet Police Department? Check out our recruiting page at https://www.joliet.gov/…/become-a-joliet-police-officer