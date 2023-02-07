Joliet West Cheer Advances to 2023 IHSA State Cheerleading Competition

Joliet West Cheer team

Joliet Township High School is proud to announce that the Joliet West High School Cheerleading Team qualified to compete at the IHSA State Cheerleading Competition by placing 2nd in the Large Division at the IHSA Cheer Sectional at O’Fallon over the weekend. The 2023 IHSA State Cheerleading Competition takes place on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois. Joliet West Cheer is scheduled to perform at 4:50 p.m. on February 3.

Joliet West High School Cheerleaders headed to State are Mia Agnich, Mia Allen, Le’Andra Alston, Brooklynn Bennett Greswood, Lauren Cameron, Maria Cemeno, Ka’Mariah Ervins, Alyssa Gantt, Sadie Gorsch, Ja’Mya Hagger, Payton Kokalj, Taniya Mattix, Anilya Miles, Layoni Pierce, Morgan Pork, Natalie Rasmussen, Audreanna Ross, Ka’Mhary Scott, Haley Shires, and Ava Tuider. The team is coached by Head Coach Raven Moore and Assistant Coach Amber Gore.

JTHS wishes the JWHS Varsity Cheerleaders the best of luck at the State Competition.

JTHS Press Release