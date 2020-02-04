Joliet West Cheer advances to IL State Cheerleading Competition 2020
Back Row - Coach Moore, Alyssa Anderson, Clara Crocket, Krista Shouse,Kylie Jackson, Carisa Weyer, Sofia Mejia, Kiley Duensing, Haley Nurczyk, Coach Johnston; Middle Row - Alivia Medina , Makayla Guzman , Airiana Newman, A’Jaylah Toran, Kendall Kobe, Katie Gibson, Hannah Marshall; Front Row- Mikayla Garcia, Baylee Foreman, Ka’mariah Ervins, Alyssa Fioritto, Vivian Franco, Kelsey Bishop, Brooklynn Bester
The Joliet West High School Cheerleading Team qualified to compete in the IHSA State Cheerleading Competition, which will take place on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Bloomington, Illinois. The team advanced to State by achieving third place in the Large Division at the IHSA Cheer Sectionals on February 1, 2020.
The team’s head coach is Raven Moore and the assistant coaches are Janelle Johnston, Chrissy Bray, and Samantha Sayas. The team members are Alyssa Anderson, Brooklynn Bester, Kelsey Bishop, Clara Crockett, Kiley Duensing, Ka’Mariah Ervins, Alyssa Fioritto, Baylee Foreman, Vivian Franco, Mikayla Garcia, Katherine Gibson, Makayla Guzman, Kylie Jackson, Kendall Kobe, Hannah Marshall, Alivia Medina, Sofia Mejia, Airiana Newman, Haley Nurczyk, Krista Shouse, A’jaylah Toran, and Isa Weyer.
Coach Moore said, “I’m extremely proud of the girls and their hard work and dedication to get to this point. We had a rough start with a lot of obstacles, but these girls pushed and pushed to prove a point. As a former athlete of Joliet West Cheer, I can’t wait to create my own legacy.”
JTHS wishes the JWHS Cheerleading Team the best of luck at the state competition.