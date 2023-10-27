Joliet West Head Boys Football Coach Dan Tito is Chicago Bears Coach of the Week

The Chicago Bears have officially named head coach Dan Tito from Joliet West High School in Joliet, Ill., as the final recipient of the 2023 Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week. The surprise award presentation from Gustavo Silva of the Chicago Bears took place yesterday at practice where Coach Tito was surrounded by family, his football team, school and Board of Education leadership, and friends. The Coach of the Year Award also includes a $2,000 donation to the Joliet West Football Program.