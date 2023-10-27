1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet West Head Boys Football Coach Dan Tito is Chicago Bears Coach of the Week

October 27, 2023 7:32AM CDT
Tanya Rico, Athletic Boosters President; Dan Tito, Joliet West Head Boys Football Coach; Steve Millsaps, Joliet West Athletic Director; Dr. Karla Guseman, JTHS Superintendent; Michelle Stiff, JTHS Board of Education President

The Chicago Bears have officially named head coach Dan Tito from Joliet West High School in Joliet, Ill., as the final recipient of the 2023 Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week.  The surprise award presentation from Gustavo Silva of the Chicago Bears took place yesterday at practice where Coach Tito was surrounded by family, his football team, school and Board of Education leadership, and friends. The Coach of the Year Award also includes a $2,000 donation to the Joliet West Football Program.

 

