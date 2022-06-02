Joliet West High School Announces 2022 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega

Joliet West High School awarded seniors Tiffany Trizna and Braden Brophy with the title of Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega at Senior Awards Night on Thursday, May 12. The Ms. Alpha Omega first runner-up was Jessica Meza and second runner-up was Megan Krok. The Mr. Alpha Omega first runner-up was Jackson Bartelt and second runner-up was William Mendez.
WJOL interviewed these two, click here to listen.
The title is given to students who demonstrate academic excellence and extensive commitment to extracurricular activities. The Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega competition determines who will be the student graduation speakers each school year.
“I’ve wanted to be Ms. Alpha Omega since freshman year and receiving this honor alongside one of my closest friends is the perfect end to my senior year,” said Ms. Alpha Omega winner Tiffany Trizna.
Last month, Joliet West revealed the top-ten Alpha Omega finalists who were selected from the top 50 male and female students in the class of 2022, respectively. Ms. Alpha Omega finalists include Madison Aharrah, Lizet Alvarez, Erika Balbuena, Liliana Carranza, Kaitlyn Gibson, Megan Krok, Ellen Lundeen, Haley Maser, Jessica Meza, Tiffany Trizna, and Sophie Young.
Mr. Alpha Omega finalists included: Praise God Anighoro, Jackson Bartelt, Nicholas Blauuw, Braden Brophy, Nathan Carpenter, William Mendez, Walter Nowacki, Brandon Price, Matthew Papesh, and Sean Zarobsky.
“I’m truly grateful for all the amazing opportunities, relationships, and memories Joliet West has given me,” said Mr. Alpha Omega winner Braden Brophy. “It’s a real blessing to represent my class as Mr. Alpha Omega with one of my best friends.”
To determine the top-ten finalists, students who qualify to run for the title must write a personal narrative cover letter about their involvement in the school, what it means to them to earn Mr./Ms. Alpha Omega, and how they demonstrate one of the seven JTHS character traits. This cover letter is reviewed by a panel of judges to determine the finalists. The finalists must then submit a personal video, updated cover letter, resume, community service log, and two letters of recommendation. The application is submitted to a panel of judges comprised of community members who rank each portion of the application. Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega is then determined by the judges’ scores.