Joliet West High School Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy Receives Impact Grant

Chic-Fil-A has awarded the Joliet West Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy a $1,500 grant to fund a school-wide impact project designed to increase school spirit and involvement while raising funds to support the community.
The Academy is made up of 30 students who were selected based on an application and essay submission. The students are applying their leadership skills as they plan the details of the impact project, which includes an event with student-led games, prizes, concessions, a Tiger Mile Color Run, as well as a spirit wear drive where upperclassmen can donate Joliet West spirit wear to incoming students. The community event is also designed to welcome incoming freshmen through school tours and club and athletic displays.
Event proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club and a family in the community whose mom is suffering from lung and brain cancer.