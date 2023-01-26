Joliet West High School Dance Team Qualifies for IHSA State Competition And Other Happenings

oliet West High School Dance Team State Qualifiers courtesy, Joliet West HS

The Joliet West High School Dance Team qualified for the IHSA State Finals after placing 6th at the Sectional Competition last weekend.

Members of the Dance Team are Sydney Prosek, Jillian Pranckus, Alaina Rothbart, Taea Guseman, Michayla Rhymes, Sophia Gourley, Aubree Stevenson, Tara Lewis, Alaina Berk, Cailey Koerner, Emerson Rosado, Madison Slinkard, Lilianna Guzman, and Cheyenne Moser, and McKenzie Boyer. The team is managed by Cheyenne Smith and Cierra Stack. The Joliet West Dance Team Head Coach is Jennifer Cryder and the Assistant Coach is Kelsey Polcyn.

The IHSA State Dance Final preliminary round begins Friday, January 27 at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington-Normal. Joliet West performs at 6:39 p.m.

Joliet West Speech Team Places First at Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament

For the 8th consecutive season, the Joliet West Speech Team placed first and were named champions of the Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament. The tournament was hosted by Plainfield North High School on Saturday, January 21. In addition to the team win, there were nine individual tournament champions, and six tournament runners up. The team scored a record of 786 points, competing against Yorkville, Plainfield Central, Joliet Central,

Plainfield North, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Minooka, Oswego, and Romeoville.

Tournament Champions are Belle Magosky (So.) – Poetry Reading; Caitlyn Murdock-Schey (Sr.) – Informative Speaking; Jackie Dowling (So.) – Radio Speaking; Joey Dowling (Sr.) – Oratorical Declamation; Karis Posteluk (Jr.) – Dramatic Interpretation; Marlie Potocki (Sr.) – Extemporaneous Speaking; Molly Murdock-Schey (So.) – Special Occasion Speaking; Maria Martinez (So.) & Rubi Maldonado (Sr.) – Dramatic Duet Acting; and Savannah Groh (Jr.) – Prose Reading.

Tournament Runners-Up are Caitlyn Murdock-Schey (Sr.) – Original Oratory; Calloway Walsh (Fr.) – Special Occasion Speaking; Daniel Sanchez (Jr.) – Original Comedy; Karis Posteluk (Jr.) – Humorous Interpretation; Lesly Hernandez (Sr.) – Poetry Reading; and Savion Long (Sr.) & Xavier Long (Sr.) – Humorous Duet Acting.

“I am so proud of this talented team and look forward to seeing what they accomplish next week for the start of the IHSA State Series!” said Head Coach Kristin Blake.

Joliet West Boys Bowling Qualifies for IHSA State Competition

The Joliet West High School Boys Bowling Team qualified for the IHSA State Competition after competing in Sectionals last weekend.

Members of the Joliet West Boys Bowling Team are Brody Johnson, Tyler MacDonald, Avram Savage, Alex Sanchez, Nick MacDonald, Tyler Bishop, Bryce Jinks, and Austin Thomas. The Joliet West High School Boys Bowling Head Coach is Reggie Lee and the Assistant Coach is John Lizzio.

The IHSA State Bowling Competition takes place at St. Clair Lanes in O’Fallon on Friday, January 27.