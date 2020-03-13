      Weather Alert

Joliet West High School Matilda Musical Cancelled

Mar 13, 2020 @ 12:38pm

The Joliet West High School musical, “Matilda,” scheduled for tonight (Friday) and this weekend, has been cancelled and will potentially be rescheduled for a later date. Joliet Township High School does NOT have a confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in their schools. In a statement to the media they say that they are actively monitoring the situation regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and are following the guidance and expertise of national, state, and local health officials. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Governor’s Office, General Assembly, U.S. Department of Education, and other stakeholders to address all education issues related to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
High School Football
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law