Joliet West Marching Tigers advance to finals in ISU State Competition

The Marching Tigers competed at the highly selective State of Illinois Invitational High School Marching Band Championship at Illinois State University on October 20, 2018. Forty-two bands from across Illinois competed in preliminary competition. The Marching Tigers finished 5th in Class 6A and advanced to finals that evening. Fifteen bands were selected for the finals and the Tigers demonstrated another strong performance finishing 10th in finals.

Click here to watch the Marching Tigers’ final show of the 2018 season.

Joliet West High School Band Director Eric Wellman said, “I am extremely proud of how the students progressed throughout the year. They continued to improve with every show and finished the season on a very high note. Although very cold and windy, this was a great way to finish our competitive season.”