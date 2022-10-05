1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet West Marching Tigers Compete This Weekend In Downers Grove

October 5, 2022 9:11AM CDT
Share
Joliet West Marching Tigers Compete This Weekend In Downers Grove
Joliet West High School Marching Tigers

The Joliet West High School Marching Tigers had another outstanding performance at the Plainfield South Marching Invitational. The band finished 3rd in Class AA and was one of 18 bands that performed at the festival. The band will next compete at the Downers Grove South Mustang Music Bowl on October 8 at 5:30 p.m.

“The band continues to improve from week to week, with this past performance be a great example. They took an outstanding performance in week 1 and built on it to perform even better on Saturday,” said Joliet West Director of Bands Eric Wellman.  “The last month of our season is going to be very fun, and I can’t wait to see how our show progresses.”

Popular Posts

1

String of Robberies to Mailboxes Across Will and Grundy Counties Under Investigation
2

Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena
3

Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
4

Last Chance To See the Old Chicken-N-Spice In Joliet
5

Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

Recent Posts