Joliet West Marching Tigers Compete This Weekend In Downers Grove

Joliet West High School Marching Tigers

The Joliet West High School Marching Tigers had another outstanding performance at the Plainfield South Marching Invitational. The band finished 3rd in Class AA and was one of 18 bands that performed at the festival. The band will next compete at the Downers Grove South Mustang Music Bowl on October 8 at 5:30 p.m.

“The band continues to improve from week to week, with this past performance be a great example. They took an outstanding performance in week 1 and built on it to perform even better on Saturday,” said Joliet West Director of Bands Eric Wellman. “The last month of our season is going to be very fun, and I can’t wait to see how our show progresses.”