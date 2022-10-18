Joliet West Marching Tigers Take Home Top Awards, Including First at Naperville Central Marching Class

The Joliet West Marching Tigers continued their successful fall season with another excellent performance at the Naperville Central Marching Classic on Saturday, October 15. The band placed 2nd in Class AA and 3rd overall among 16 competing bands. The Marching Tigers won the AA Awards for Most Outstanding Musical Performance and Outstanding Percussion, and the percussion section placed 1st in their class for their Midwest Percussion Cooperative performance. The band finishes its competitive season on October 22 at Illinois State University.