Joliet West Marching Tigers win Falcon Fest Grand Champion Award

The Joliet West Marching Tigers competed at the Wheaton North Falcon Fest marching band competition on Saturday, September 22, 2018, taking home the overall Grand Champion award, as well as First Place and the Best General Effect Award in Class AAA.

Earlier that day, The Marching Tigers competed at the Plainfield South Invitational and finished 4th in Class AAA before competing at Wheaton North.

The Marching Tigers’ 2018 show is titled “Without Words” by Key Poulan. Click here to see the Marching Tigers’ award-winning performance at the Wheaton North Falcon Fest.

West Band Director Eric Wellman said, “I am very proud of the work the students put in to get ready for this first week of competition. They created some fantastic musical moments in the performance, especially after such a long day. I very much look forward to seeing how our show progresses throughout the next month of the season.”

The Marching Tigers will perform next at the Romeoville Marching Band Festival on October 6, the Lincoln-Way Marching Band Invitational on October 13, and the Illinois State University Invitational Marching Championships on October 20.