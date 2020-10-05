Joliet West Senior Outgrew Conversion Van & Needs Your Help
Lawson Sizemore
A senior at Joliet West who has been confined to wheelchair due to an illness since he was born needs your help. Lawson Sizemore is a 17-year old who hasn’t let his physical challenges define who he is. Through his completion of his junior year at Joliet West, he has already amassed 650 community service hours, coached basketball for Special Olympics, and is the lead sportswriter and editor for the school newspaper will maintaining a percent 4.0 GPA.
This year Lawson had spinal correction surgery to realign and fuse the curved vertebrae of his spine, which allowed him to sit more comfortably in his chair. Although he was able to focus on the positive outcomes of his procedure (which made him 3 inches taller) he is now unfortunately too tall to fit in his conversion van.
The fundraising efforts are in response to his need for a more reliable means of transportation. The type of vehicle required to transport Lawson and his chair must have a strong enough hydraulic lift that consistently functions and handles the lifting, lowering, and tow load of his 400 lb chair. His current vehicle is nearly 20 years old. A Go Fund Me page called Lawson’s Van Campaign has been set up. You can send checks can be made out to ‘Lawson Sizemore’ addressed to Jeff Peterson at 1624 Barthelone St., Crest Hill, IL 60435.