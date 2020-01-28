Joliet West Student Charged with Selling Controlled Substance to Fellow Students
A student at Joliet West High School has been arrested after allegedly selling prescription medication to other students. Joliet Police were called to the West Campus, 401 Larkin Ave, on Monday just after 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call from school officials regarding a student who may have been selling prescription drugs to other students. When staff went to confront the student, he attempted to discard the substance in a trash can. The controlled substance was recovered and the student had addition controlled substances on his person. During the course of the investigation officers were able to confirm that the student did in fact sell the controlled substance to other students. That student was arrested and and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for the offences of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance.