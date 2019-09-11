Joliet West teacher receives IHSA Cheer Coach of the Year Award
Joliet West High School Mathematics Teacher Amy DiForti received the 2018-2019 Spirit – Cheer Coach of the Year Award by the Illinois High School Association. Her selection to receive this prestigious honor is based upon the positive work she has done with the athletes in the Joliet West Varsity Cheer Program during the 2018-2019 school year. The IHSA submitted her name to the National Federation of State High School Association who sponsors the award.
Amy DiForti was the Varsity Cheer Coach for Joliet West High School for 14 years. Her passion for cheer began at the age of 10 and continued during her college years where she became a head coach at Marist High School at the age of 19. After 6 years there, she continued her career at Joliet Township and Joliet West. Under her leadership, the Joliet Cheer team has won many awards and achievements, including 11X State Qualifiers, 2X Conference Champs, 3X Sectional Champs, 2017 State Runner up, and 2016 and 2018 State Champs.
Regarding this accomplishment, Amy DiForti said, “Thank you so much, it’s an honor to be recognized for this award. It has truly been an unforgettable experience, working with so many amazing athletes and their families these past 14 years. Joliet West Cheerleading will always hold a very special place in my heart, and I look forward to watching the program continue to succeed for many years to come. Thank you for the opportunity and the continuous support.”
Joliet Township High School congratulates Amy DiForti for this prestigious award and thanks her for making a considerable positive impact in the lives of all the West athletes she coached.