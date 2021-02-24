Joliet West Vaccination Clinic Closed For Third Straight Day Link To Will County Partner Vaccine Sites
Joliet West Field House vaccine clinic/ss
For the third day in a row, the vaccine clinic at Joliet West Field House is closed. The problem, no vaccine. Joliet Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Carey tells WJOL that they’re ready when the state delivers the vaccine. After many calls to the state, Carey says the Illinois Department of Public Health is still blaming last week’s weather as the cause for the delay in delivering the vaccine.
The clinic could have vaccinated 36-hundred people within the last 3 days.
All vaccines are by appointment only. Here is a link to find a vaccine at partner locations with the Will County Health Department.