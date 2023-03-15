Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Named ‘Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year’

Gatorade has announced that Jeremy Fears, Jr. of Joliet West High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Fears is the first Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Joliet West High School.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound senior guard averaged 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Tigers (28-6) to the Class 4A sectional final. He also contributed 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Fears will be continuing his basketball career at Michigan State University next year.