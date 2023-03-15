1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Named ‘Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year’

March 15, 2023 12:04PM CDT
Share
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Named ‘Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year’
Jeremy Fears (Photo: Joliet West)

Gatorade has announced that Jeremy Fears, Jr. of Joliet West High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Fears is the first Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Joliet West High School.

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound senior guard averaged 18.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this past season, leading the Tigers (28-6) to the Class 4A sectional final. He also contributed 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. 

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Fears will be continuing his basketball career at Michigan State University next year.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
2

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
3

Joliet Man Charged with Attempted Murder of a Joliet Police Officer
4

Video of new Houbolt Rd. Extension
5

Joliet Township Announces Emergency E-Learning Day for Friday

Recent Posts