Brian Hopkins, owner of Window World of Joliet, presented Indian Trail Middle School with a $1,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math grant on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The school will use the grant to buy equipment and software to boost technology learning in the classroom including microphones so students can create videos and resources for the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math night this spring.
Joliet Window Company Donates To Middle School
Nov 20, 2018 @ 5:02 AM