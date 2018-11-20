Joliet Window Company Donates To Middle School
By Monica DeSantis
|
Nov 20, 2018 @ 5:02 AM

Brian Hopkins, owner of Window World of Joliet, presented Indian Trail Middle School with a $1,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math grant on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The school will use the grant to buy equipment and software to boost technology learning in the classroom including microphones so students can create videos and resources for the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math night this spring.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Crest Hill Winter Festival This Weekend New Lenox Fire Protection District Collection Site for Toys for Tots Students Excel at Joliet District 86 Spelling Bee Visitation And Funeral For Joliet Businessman Set For This Weekend Four Killed In Shooting At Chicago Hospital District 202 Public Hearing on Proposed $197.3 Million 2018 Property Tax Levy
Comments