      Weather Alert

Joliet Woman Accused Of Hitting Bicyclist On Near West Side

Apr 18, 2022 @ 6:15am

A Joliet woman is accused of hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle over the weekend on Chicago’s Near West Side. Police say Courtney Bertucci was driving a Volkswagen Jetta Saturday night when she hit a man riding his bike in the 900 block of West Madison Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Bertucci attempted to drive away after the incident but was stopped by nearby pedestrians. She taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as issued citations.

Popular Posts
Who Was In The Motorcade Seen In Joliet On Tuesday?
Remains Discovered in New Lenox from 1981 Finally Identified
Bolingbrook Mall Gets New Owners And Village Gets New Bakery With Famous Pink Boxes
Judge Refuses to Dismiss Charges Against Parent in School Confrontation
Joliet Woman Arrested for Pushing Senior Citizen
Connect With Us Listen To Us On