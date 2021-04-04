Joliet Woman Accused of Hitting Two People with Car
A 24-year-old Joliet woman was arrested after allegedly hitting two people during a fight in a parking lot. On April 3, 2021 at approximately 2:05AM, Officers responded to Eden’s Bar & Grill, 926 Gardner Street, for a report of a fight in the parking lot. An investigation showed that two individuals had been struck by a vehicle during the incident.
Further investigation revealed during a fight in the parking lot, a vehicle driven by Dontayasia Stephens struck and injured a female. During the fight, Stephens then placed her vehicle in reverse and struck a second female. Stephens then fled the scene. Both female adult victims were transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Injuries to one of the victims was considered life threatening.
Officers located Stephens and vehicle in the area and placed her into custody without incident. Dontayasia Stephens has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.