Joliet Woman Arrested Following A Vehicle Theft

43-year-old Sintoria Matthews of Joliet was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Motor Vehicle Theft, DUI, and

Obstructing Justice.

On February 2, 2024, at 9:17 p.m., Officers responded to area of the Nowell Park Recreation Center (199 Mills Road) for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. Officers learned that the victim had started their Chevrolet Malibu to warm up in the parking lot and went back into the recreation center. It is at this time that the victim learned from others that a female had entered the vehicle and drove away, heading northbound on Gardner Street. The victim called 911 and then rode with another person and followed the suspect in the stolen Malibu. Officers located the suspect vehicle westbound on Interstate 80, exiting at Center Street. Officers then conducted

a traffic stop near Meadow Avenue and Davis Avenue in Rockdale and identified the driver as Matthews. While speaking with Officers, Matthews exhibited behaviors consistent with possible alcohol impairment and she was placed into custody. Matthews was transported to the Joliet Police Department, where she refused to comply with booking procedures and was transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

She was later released, with her next court date on February 26th.