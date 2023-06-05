Joliet Woman Arrested On Multiple Charges

25-year old Taylor Harmon of Joliet was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on four counts of DUI, Domestic Battery, and Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.

On June 1, 2023, at 10:38 p.m., officers were sent to the area of the 100 block of North Center Street for a report of possible child abuse. Officers learned that Harmon was

observed by an area resident throwing her 5-month-old baby boy into an infant carrier and then violently shaking the carrier, causing the infant’s head to strike the carrier multiple times. The neighbor attempted to intervene at which time Harmon grew angry with her and demanded that she leave. Harmon then drove away in a vehicle with the infant.

As Officers were checking the area for the vehicle, they located the GMC Yukon that Harmon was driving and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near West Jefferson Street and Catherine Street. Officers confirmed that Harmon was the driver and located the infant in an infant carrier in the back seat.

While speaking to officers, Harmon exhibited signs of possible alcohol impairment. Officers also learned that Harmon had consumed cannabis earlier in the day as well. Harmon completed field sobriety tests and was placed into custody without incident. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officers took protective custody of Harmon’s child and observed visible injuries to the child’s head and back. The child was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. The Department of Child and Family Services was contacted, and the child was placed into their care.