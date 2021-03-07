Joliet Woman Missing For 30 Years Body Identified
The body of Jennifer Noreen Denton, 24, of Joliet, has been identified after being discovered more than 30 years ago by a fisherman in Newton County, Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the body was found on October 8th, 1988 and was recently identified with the help of the Doe Network, a volunteer organization that assists law enforcement agencies with cold cases and unidentified victims.
Denton’s body was found more than 30 years ago in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Kankakee, just across the Indiana/Illinois state line. Denton’s remains were found with those of Selease “Tony” Sherrod. Sherrod’s burnt out van was discovered in Illinois, about 3 miles from the bodies. Both victims had been shot and their bodies burned using tires and tree limbs.
Shortly after Denton went missing, her sister attempted to file a missing person report with the Joliet Police Department, but they refused to take a report due to Denton being an adult. Newton County Coroner Scott McCord said the case is still open and further investigations are underway.