Joliet Youngster Sends Thank-You Note To Police Department

An officer in the making. A young Joliet residents sends a thank you note to Joliet officers and gets the royal treatment.

On March 4th, Nolan Contant came to the Joliet Police Department’s West Station dressed in his police uniform and delivered a handwritten card thanking the Joliet Police Officers for everything they do. To thank Nolan for his thoughtful note, Sgt. Tizoc Landeros invited Nolan to participate in Roll Call that next Friday. Nolan’s father brought him to the West Station that Friday and Nolan got to feel what it is like to be a Joliet Police Officer.

The police department was appreciative and it was posted on Facebook with Nolan’s mother saying the department gave her son such an experience that he will never forget.