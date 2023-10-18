Joliet’s Canal Welcoming Hundreds Of Boats

The City of Joliet is thrilled to welcome America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association Loopers as they make a stop in Joliet. AGLCA has 6,000 members and from now until October 21st, 600 loopers will be stopping in Joliet on their way around the Great Loop. The loopers travel the Great Lakes, and the Mississippi River, and voyage all the way around the Atlantic Ocean. City of Joliet is wishing them safe travels on this exciting adventure!

About America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association.

Loopers cruise the 6,000-mile Great Loop route aboard their own boats completing a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S. and part of Canada via mostly protected inland waterways. The Great Loop route follows the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Chesapeake Bay, and the New York Canals northwards, goes across the Great Lakes, south on the Inland Rivers, and then east Gulf Coast to complete the Loop.