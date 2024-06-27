Joliet’s City Center Partnership Hosts “90s Themed Ladies Night Out”

The City of Joliet’s City Center Partnership (CCP) will be hosting a “90’s Themed Ladies Night Out” on Saturday, June 29 in Joliet’s historic downtown district with various activities and entertainment scheduled throughout the day. The City Center Partnership is an organization committed to fostering economic development downtown and helping to promote existing businesses and restaurants.

Priscilla Cordero, Executive Director of CCP, wants to encourage everyone to support the downtown community during what is expected to be a heavy construction zone over the next two years. “As we continue to plan fun activities and events, we ask everyone to brave the construction and support your downtown businesses. The construction is a positive step in creating a vibrant downtown in the near future. Now, more than ever, we need our entire community to eat, shop and visit all the wonderful assets downtown Joliet has to offer.”

The 90’s day events include multiple businesses hosting live entertainment, activities and specials starting and ending at various times including but not limited to:

Wine tasting, 90’s trivia, and a 90’s band playing at Chicago Street Pub located at 75 N Chicago Street;

Sales on special curated 90’s items at Prison City Vintage located at 72 N. Chicago Street;

90’s karaoke at C&C Vision Gallery located at 179 N Chicago Street; and

The first evening Chicago Street Farmers Market from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Located at 100 W. Jefferson with vendors selling fruits, vegetables, candles, olive oils and more.

Information on all the activities for the day can be found at jolietdowntown.com/ladies.

Other ongoing activities downtown include the Joliet Summer Challenge from May 24 through September 2, 2024. The challenge offers those attending a digital passport taking participants through the City of Joliet while you explore all the fun locations like the Old Joliet Prison, the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, the Joliet Slammers, Bishop’s Hill Winery, the Rialto Square Theatre, The Strange & Unusual Gallery and more.

Every check in at a location increases participant’s chances for a $50.00 gift certificate to a local restaurant. For more information about the Summer Challenge visit JolietSummerChallenge.com.