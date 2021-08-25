Joliet’s IHOP Is Being Demolished

Joliet’s IHOP on Larkin Avenue is a pile of rubble. Earlier this year a sign on the door read, “Sorry We Are Close.”
A transformation is underway over the last year at the North Ridge Plaza at Larkin Avenue and Theodore Street. Portillo’s will be opening a new one-of-a-kind location. Unlike traditional restaurants, Portillo’s Pick Up will not have an indoor dining room. Instead, the 3,750- square-foot restaurant will feature three drive-thru lanes as well as a pick-up area for orders placed at portillos.com and through the Portillo’s app. The chain will also offer delivery and catering from the new Joliet restaurant.
Portillo’s is taking over the space once occupied by IHOP which closed last month in the North Ridge Plaza.
A VASA Fitness health club is taking up part of the former Ultra Foods grocery store while a new BioLife Plasma Services is taking up space there as well.