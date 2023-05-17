Joliet’s Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Announces 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Awards Ceremony

The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 will hold their 3rd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Award Ceremony on Sunday, September 17th, 2023 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

“This year’s exceptional list of inductees showcases the depth of home grown talent Illinois has provided to all genres of music,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s Chairman of the Board. “It will be another incredible star-studded evening for all music lovers.”

WGN Radio 720’s Bob Sirott will once again serve as the Master of Ceremonies. Special appearances are also being planned including an appearance by Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s.

The Class of 2023 Hall of Fame Band or Solo Artist inductees include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Cryan’ Shames, The Shadows of Knight, Nat King Cole and Miles Davis. This year’s Songwriter inductee is John Prine. Legendary Chicago area disc jockey Bob Sirott will be inducted in the DJ category. The trailblazing WLUP-FM “The Loop” will be inducted in the Radio Station category and Alligator Records, founded in Chicago in 1971, will be inducted in the Record Label category.

Hall of Fame Inductees are selected by total votes cast each year by Charter Members of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66.

The event will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Doors will open at 4:00pm. Ticket prices are $68.50, $58.50, & $48.50. Tickets go on sale on May 19th, go to www.RoadToRock.org as well as TicketMaster.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIN 82-2293229. Contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes. For more information, please visit www.RoadToRock.org.