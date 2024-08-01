1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet’s Lion Electric Faces Layoffs

August 1, 2024 8:52AM CDT
Share
Joliet’s Lion Electric Faces Layoffs
Lion Electric Joliet/ss

Layoffs at Lion Electric in Joliet. The Canadian-based company is “laying off 300 people or about a third of its workforce due to a slow rollout of electric school buses in the U.S. and Canada” according to the Chicago Tribune.

It’s unclear how may jobs are affected at the Joliet plant, but Chris Tucker with the International Association of Machinists tells the Tribune, “it’s a significant number.”

Lion Electric’s chief executive officer Marc Bedard says, “Transition to electric is taking longer than initially expected, but transportation electrification is here to stay.”

In Canada, government subsidies to fund electric bus purchases were cut in half from three years ago.

Popular Posts

1

Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase Along I-80
2

Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Is Being Sold
3

Unincorporated Joliet Shooting Victim Identified
4

Lockport And Crest Hill Losing A Retailer
5

Good News: I-55 Is Open Between Channahon and Wilmington

Recent Posts