Joliet’s Lion Electric Faces Layoffs

Layoffs at Lion Electric in Joliet. The Canadian-based company is “laying off 300 people or about a third of its workforce due to a slow rollout of electric school buses in the U.S. and Canada” according to the Chicago Tribune.

It’s unclear how may jobs are affected at the Joliet plant, but Chris Tucker with the International Association of Machinists tells the Tribune, “it’s a significant number.”

Lion Electric’s chief executive officer Marc Bedard says, “Transition to electric is taking longer than initially expected, but transportation electrification is here to stay.”

In Canada, government subsidies to fund electric bus purchases were cut in half from three years ago.