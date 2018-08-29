Joliet’s Plan Commission Vote In Favor Of Love’s Truck Stop

One of the most well attended plan commission meetings in Joliet on Tuesday night. Dozens of people spoke out against a proposed truck stop. Love’s Truck Stop is proposed for Briggs Street near I-80. Despite residents who live nearby objecting to the truck stop, the plan commission voted 6-2 in favor of the truck stop.

Several spoke in favor of the truck stop saying it will bring much needed revenue. But a majority of residents say it will reduce their home values and say Briggs Street can’t handle all the extra truck traffic.

Pastor and former Joliet City Councilman Warren Dorris spoke out against the truck stop. He reiterated what he said on the Scott Slocum show on Tuesday morning, urging the plan commission members to not make the same mistake he did when he voted for CenterPoint.

Hundreds turned out to attend the meeting yesterday. The full city council will now vote on annexation and then hold a final vote.