Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Jon Lester has been tabbed as the Opening Day starter for the Chicago Cubs. This will be the 35-year-old’s third straight opening day start for the team. The Cubs start the 2019 season with a three-game road series against the Texas Rangers on March 28th.