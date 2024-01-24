1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Jon Stewart Returning To “The Daily Show” As Host, But Just On Mondays

January 24, 2024 1:14PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Jon Stewart is rewinding the clock, returning to “The Daily Show” as a weekly host and executive producing through the 2024 U.S. elections cycle.

Comedy Central on Wednesday said Stewart will host the topical TV show every Monday starting Feb. 12.

A rotating lineup of show regulars are on tap for the rest of the week.

Stewart first hosted from 1999 to 2015.

Over the years, “The Daily Show” has skewered the left and right by making the media a character and playing it absolutely straight, no matter how ridiculous.

The show has not had a permanent host since Trevor Noah left last year.

