The Jonesboro site of one of the 1858 debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas is being added to the Lincoln National Heritage Area. U.S. Senators Richard Durbin and Tammy Duckworth worked to get a bill passed adding the site this year in the Senate, and U.S. Representative Mike Bost worked to get it passed in the House. President Trump signed the bill in mid-March.