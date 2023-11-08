JTHS 17th Annual MLK Day of Service Event Provides Community Service Opportunity for All Ages

Joliet Township High School and the African American Business Association invite the community to participate in the 17th annual Joliet-Area MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 15. This is an annual event for individuals of all ages to work side-by-side completing community service projects at locations throughout the Joliet-area community in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event kicks off in the Joliet Central High School Student Center Cafeteria, 201 E. Jefferson Street, with registration, a hot breakfast, and welcoming remarks from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., followed by community service completion at locations throughout the community from 9 a.m. to noon. After projects are finished, volunteers return to the Central Cafeteria for lunch and family-friendly entertainment provided by Gabe Lozano from RIELTYME CREATIVE SOLUTIONS of the Chicago Bulls.

“The MLK Day of Service is a 17-year tradition in the Joliet-area community, drawing over 500 volunteers who complete service projects for organizations throughout the community,” said Ericka Williams, MLK Day Co-Chair.

“It is an event for all ages where families can volunteer side-by-side. Whatever the age or ability, there is a project for everyone as we make our community stronger while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr,” said Kristine Schlismann, MLK Day Co-Chair.

Projects can include painting, cleaning, organizing, volunteering in food pantries, making blankets for the homeless, decorating valentines for veterans and much more.

“We invite residents of all ages and backgrounds to help advance Dr. King’s vision of equality and opportunity for all by making the holiday a ‘A Day On, Not A Day Off,” said Christopher Parker, African American Business Association Board Chairman.

Visit www.jths.org, and click on the MLK Day of Service image to sign up.

About the MLK Day of Service – January 15, 2024 @ Joliet Central High School



Event Schedule

Volunteer Check-In – Breakfast – Welcoming Remarks

7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Joliet Central High School

Community Service Completion

9 a.m. to Noon – Locations Throughout the Joliet-Area

Lunch, Project Re-Caps & Entertainment

Noon to 2 p.m. at Joliet Central High School

How to Participate

To Volunteer:

Complete the Volunteer Sign-Up Form

To Submit a Service Project:

Complete the MLK Day of Service Agency Project Submittal Form

To Sponsor:

Complete the Sponsorship Form