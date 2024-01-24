JTHS 204 Offering Students And Community Support

Joliet Township High School District 204 offering support for those affected by the mass murder of eight people in Joliet on Sunday.

We are sending this communication to offer support and resources to students, alumni, parents, and community members who may have been impacted by the tragic incidents that took place in our community that resulted in 8 confirmed fatalities. Our hearts are breaking for all who were impacted by this tragedy. We want to make you aware of the resources available at school and in our community, as well as the actions we are taking to offer direct support to students.

We also want to remind our parents and community that JTHS works closely with local law enforcement, as we did yesterday. The unfortunate events that occurred near West Campus took place prior to Monday, January 22, and law enforcement had determined that the suspect was not near the scene of the crime or in the area of Joliet West. This led local law enforcement to advise JTHS administration that there was not a threat to West Campus, and therefore, no lockdown was implemented. We have since learned that the suspect took his own life in Texas last night. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

Due to this tragic event, our crisis teams have met to coordinate support efforts. We have notified staff of our plan, and upon return to school, they will send students who are visually upset to the guidance department where we have social workers, school counselors, and psychologists ready to assist.

Students and Parents – If you need support at this time, you can reach out to your student’s school counselor or complete the online Request for Support Form. We want you to know that we are here for you. Please reach out.

Alumni and Community Members – There are resources in our community and online that are here to help. These are listed on our Community Support Resources Webpage under the “Grief and Loss” dropdown menu.

This is a heartbreaking incident in our community and our thoughts go out to the victims and to everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.