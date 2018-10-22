JTHS Alumna Gets Surprise Visit from JTHS Superintendent and Students on 100th Birthday
By Evan Bredeson
Oct 22, 2018 @ 4:37 PM
Front: Callista Cromwell, and Willa Schoope Back: JTHS identification only: Juell Lagonero, Kasey Lyn, Elvia Cardenas, Dr. Cheryl McCarthy, Kaitlin Facchina, and Eliazar Becker

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and Student Ambassadors made a surprise visit to Joliet Township High School alumna (1936) Willa Schoppe Millerin today on her 100th Birthday. Student Ambassadors presented Willa with her original report card, Steelmen Cookies loving made by Central’s Culinary Arts students, hand crafted-cards, and Steelmen spirit wear.  As a JTHS student Willa participated in the Working, Secretarial Service Club; Girl Reserves; and served as President of the Letter Box Club.  Willa was the recipient of the 60-80 Word Transcription Award, an accomplishment she still smiles about today.  Join us in wishing Ms. Willa a very happy 100th Birthday!!!!!

