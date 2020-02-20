JTHS Building Purchase Provides Permanent Home for Transition Center Program
The Joliet Township High School Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution to purchase 128 Collins Street in November, Joliet Township High School closed on that same property on January 31st. The 7,540 square foot building will serve as the new location of the JTHS Transition Center, a program that serves students with disabilities from age 18 to the day before their 22st birthday.
The purchase of the building and associated renovations will provide a savings to the district, while also adding additional space for students. The current JTHS Transition Center, located in the strip mall on the corner of Collins Street, is leased at $92,182.00 annually. The $700,000 purchase of the building and renovations will be funded by state Evidence Based Funding (EBF).