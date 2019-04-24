JTHS Coffee & Community Conversations April 29
By Jess Samson
|
Apr 24, 2019 @ 5:59 AM
Red coffee cup on wooden table

Joliet Township High School Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McCarthy and the Board of Education invite all members of the public to last Coffee & Community Conversation of the 2018-2019 school year which will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 29 at the JTHS Administrative Center located at 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet.  Coffee and Community Conversations is an opportunity for parents and community to meet Board of Education members, key JTHS leaders and the superintendent. There is no structured agenda, and guests can arrive and leave at any time during the 7 to 8 p.m. time period.  Interpretation will be available.

