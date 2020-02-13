JTHS Cyborgs to Unveil 2020 Competition Robot
The Joliet Township High School Cyborgs Robotics Team will unveil its newest robot during the 8th Annual Community Exhibition from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 in the JTHS Administrative Center Board Room, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet. The event is free and open to the public. This is the eighth consecutive year that the Cyborgs’ robot will compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition. Following strict criteria and competition rules, the Joliet Township High School Cyborgs have six weeks to design, build, and program the robot.
The Joliet Cyborgs FIRST Robotics Team engages students in meaningful application of STEM concepts and communication skills within the context of a real-world learning experience.