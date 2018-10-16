JTHS Extra Security Today

On Monday, Joliet West High School send a safety message to parents and guardians. The message below is unedited with the exception of dates in brackets.

This is important information from Joliet West High School. Towards the end of the school day today (Monday, Oct 15th) a non-specific threat was reported from several students to school administration referencing a potential threat of violence.

The Joliet Police Department was immediately notified and are investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, Joliet Police will be stationed in and around the campus tomorrow (Tuesday, October 16th) and extra security measures will be taken, including random searches and metal detecting. As always, the safety and security of our school is our top priority. This is a great reminder that our students, staff and community remain our best security when they “See Something and Say Something.”

We ask that parents and guardians talk to their student about the consequences related to making threats and sending inappropriate content electronically. Safety is always our first priority, and we take all threats and actions that may compromise safety extremely seriously. In addition, JTHS always follows school board policy as it relates to disciplinary consequences related to student actions. As always, thank you for working in partnership to keep our school safe.