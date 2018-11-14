JTHS Foundation Awards $30,284.73 in Scholarships and Grants to JTHS Students and Staff

The Joliet Township High School Foundation awarded 47 grants to students and staff this year, totaling $30,284.73. Foundation grants provide educational materials and enhancements that are not funded in the regular school budget.

The JTHS Foundation is a licensed 501(3)c charity that has served the students of Joliet Township High School District for more than 25 years

Grant presentations took place at a special ceremony held on Nov. 5. JTHS thanks the Foundation for their continued support of our students and staff.