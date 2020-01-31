JTHS Foundation Trivia Event March 8
The Joliet Township High School Foundation will host its 15th annual Trivia Event on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1471 Rock Creek Boulevard in Joliet. Doors open at 2 p.m. and trivia begins promptly at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is “Revisit the 20th Century.” This battle of wits includes ten rounds of ten questions. The cost to participate per team of ten is $150. Teams are encouraged to dress in the theme and decorate their tables accordingly. Cash prizes are awarded to the first and second place top-scoring teams and to teams with the best table decorations and costumes.
Tables can be reserved online www.jthsfoundation.org or by contacting Foundation President Mark Turk at mlturk05@comcast.net or (815) 922-4065. No outside beverages or food may be brought in to the event facility. Participants may bring light snacks that accompany the table’s theme. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The trivia challenge is a major fundraiser that benefits the students and staff of Joliet Township High School. One hundred percent of the funds raised from the event go toward educational grants and scholarships. The Foundation has awarded over $500,000.00 in grants and scholarships over the last decade. The JTHS Foundation is a licensed 501(3)c charity. It has been serving the students of Joliet Township High School District for more than 25 years.